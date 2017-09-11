Home»Business

Copa-Cogea seeks greater focus on risk management

Monday, September 11, 2017
Ray Ryan

More focus must be put on measures to help farmers better manage risks under the Common Agricultural Policy.

Copa and Cogeca, the European umbrella bodies for farmers and co-operatives, made the call as European Union farm ministers held an informal meeting in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn.

Cogeca president Thomas Magnusson welcomed the Estonian EU presidency priorities to make progress on the future CAP over the next six months.

“Farmer’s incomes are currently at 40% of average earnings and they are suffering from increasing challenges like adverse weather events and increased market fluctuations,” said Mr Magnusson. “They will also have to produce a lot more food in the future to feed a growing population using less resources.

“We therefore need a strong and competitive Cap with simpler, common rules and adequate funding to help farmers and their co-operatives to meet these challenges.”

Mr Magnusson said direct payments must be kept in the first pillar of the Cap as this helps farmers and co-operatives to better manage income risks.

Market safety nets must also be kept and further developed. Convergence and harmonisation of direct payments under the Cap must continue. Focus also needs to be put on developing future markets to cope with increasing volatility.

He said agri-co-operatives can and do play an important role in managing market risks for their members as well as helping them have a better position in the food chain.

“EU studies show that agri co-operatives help farmers to get a better price for their produce. For that reason, we need to encourage the development of agri co-operatives,” he said.

Mr Magnusson warned that a European Commission suggestion on the future of EU finances post-2020 to introduce national co-funding for direct payments under the first pillar of the Cap risks renationalising the policy.

The commission meanwhile notes in its latest markets brief that recent developments indicate that risks faced by European farmers will be increasing.

Greater exposure to global markets and emerging new risks such as those linked to climate change render the income of farmers more fragile.

The current Cap proposes a detailed system for managing risks but the uptake of a number of tools remains low, it said, adding that certain issues need to be further explored.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, farming

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Investors are betting that a Cardiff-based wafer company could be the next big thing

UK data suggest growth is lagging

Ford CEO to share his vision for the carmaker with union

Profits at Tifco hotels group rise by 22%


Breaking Stories

Unions accuse British government of "criminal" negligence over "kamikaze" Brexit

Google rumoured to be among companies interested in buying Boland's Mill site

Government 'overestimated sugar tax yield'

Lifestyle

Letters from the frontline: The Irish great great grandfather who fought in the American civil war

Meet Aisling: The girl every Irish woman relates to

Live music review: Tori Amos - A more than a capable match for 'these crazy times'

Going back to basics with Darina Allen's new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 