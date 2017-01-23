Home»Business

Construction Industry Federation: Government support vital during 'transformative period' for Ireland

Monday, January 23, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

The new president of the Construction Industry Federation has said Ireland is on the cusp of “a transformative period for Ireland’s economy and society”, if the building industry is supported in the same way Ireland’s food, med-tech, and financial services industries have been over the past 30 years.

Tullamore native, Dominic Doheny, who is joint managing director of John Flanagan Construction, was speaking at a meeting of Ireland’s leading construction executives.

He said: “The Government is turning to construction to deliver ambitious targets in the delivery of world-class infrastructure, housing, and the specialist buildings that attract and retain global companies to Ireland. 

“They must set out, with industry, a growth strategy that builds our capacity to deliver the sustainable level of 25,000 housing output required annually, and the €43bn infrastructure set out in the Public Capital Programme.”

READ NEXT Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017: 'Large' Category

He added that DKM consultants estimated that achieving these targets would see the construction industry grow from €15bn to €20bn by 2020, generating 110,000 jobs. Supporting that would mean a transformative period for Ireland, he said.

He warned that “the price of inaction is a continuing housing and homelessness crisis, the decline of rural Ireland, and a congested capital choking under the weight of producing over 40% of Irish GDP”.

Mr Doheny’s warnings came as engineering and consultancy firm, AECOM’s 2017 review of the construction industry predicted the value of Irish construction industry output would grow by 20% in 2017, after 15% growth in 2015.

John O’Regan, AECOM’s head of programme, cost, and consultancy in Ireland, said that Ireland needs significant infrastructure and residential spend, if it is to sustain economic growth.

He said: “It is clear that years of under-investment, by the private and public sectors, in physical and social infrastructure, will diminish the attractiveness of the island as an investment location, if spending is not accelerated. 

“Construction spend should generally account for 12% of GNP, but, clearly, after the economic crash, investment fell well below that level.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, construction

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017: 'Large' Category

Highest fuel prices for almost 18 months - and it could get worse

Challenge for Irish business negotiating new trading arrangements during Brexit negotiations

Cork Business Association celebrating its 60th in style


Breaking Stories

Babee on Board helps pregnant women get a seat on public transport

United Airlines glitch delays 200 flights

Australia wants to replace passports with biometric scanning

Pure Telecom creates 32 jobs with €1.8m investement

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 