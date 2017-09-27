Home»Business

Connemara Mining seeks new development partners

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Geoff Percival

Connemara Mining, the John Teeling-chaired mineral prospector, has opened talks with potential joint-venture partners regarding two of its remaining solely owned ventures in Leinster.

Earlier this week, Connemara began further drilling at its highly rated, wholly owned Inishowen gold project in Donegal.

Connemara already has joint-venture agreements in place on a number of assets around the country with Canadian resources companies Teck and Hendrick. It is looking to move on the development of two solely owned zinc-focused ventures in Laois and Kilkenny, which it sees as having potential. It is actively seeking a development partner for both.

“We are working on the Derrykearn block of five licences and the Rapla licence in the same area. A full and detailed review of all historical data has been completed and has thrown up interesting possibilities. We have had initial discussions with potential partners and will have more,” Connemara said in its interim statement yesterday.

That interim statement showed Connemara made an operating loss of €95,000 in the first six months of this year, down just €1,000 on last year’s first-half loss.

Earlier this week, Connemara began further drilling at its highly rated, wholly owned Inishowen gold project in Donegal, which lies close to proven assets held by the likes of Galantas Gold and Dalradian Resources.

Connemara also said that it has held “constructive” meetings with independent shareholder Paul Johnson.

Mr Johnson started building a stake in Connemara earlier this year and significantly upped his holding to nearly 10% in July.

The company said the meetings had led to “an increased focus on how to spread the message that Connemara offers an exciting opportunity to participate in the strong zinc and gold exploration sector”.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, Connemara Mining

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Soccer clubs in £1bn media fight

Low oil prices drawing to an end, say experts

Nestle sets out product priorities in €9bn revamp

11 credit union directors won’t face sanctions


Breaking Stories

4,000 jobs at risk in Belfast after company hit with huge US trade tariffs

Families struggling with mortgages could stay in homes as renters

Women worried they will not have enough money in retirement due to pay gap

AIB to pay no corporation tax for 20 years: CEO

Lifestyle

Why you should be discussing your death wishes

GameTech: Good Omen for the fun of PC gaming

Connemara's Sean Mannion really was a contender

Coming to terms with a creeping killer in the blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 23, 2017

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 30
    • 42
    • 44
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 