Competition probe rebukes IPOA landlords

Private landlords’ group the Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) has been reprimanded by the competition regulator over a press release and a meeting where it discussed levying new charges for tenants in response to government plans for rent controls.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ruled the IPOA committee must undergo a training course in competition law and should guarantee never again to issue advice to its members over rent levels.

Last year, the commission opened a probe into car insurers and broker business groups about whether they “openly” indicated likely hikes in premiums.

The regulator has also examined other trade groups, including GPs and the Irish Medical Organisation.

“While trade associations have the right to represent the interests of their members, it is important that they not only take an active role in ensuring their own compliance with competition legislation, but they must not allow or facilitate commercially sensitive discussions between their members,” said Isolde Goggin, chair of the regulator.

The regulator said its probe into the landlords’ group started when the IPOA issued a press release last month which included proposed charges even though “competition law expressly forbids a trade association from co-ordinating the business conduct of its members”.

“In addition to the work recently undertaken on foot of the IPOA’s activities, other recent investigations in the public domain have included those in motor insurance and bagged cement which are both live investigations,” said a spokesman for the regulator.

The IPOA did not return calls yesterday.