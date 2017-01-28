Home»Business

GEOFF PERCIVAL: Ireland primed to be EU digital ‘centre of excellence’

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Geoff Percival

The new head of the representative body for US companies operating here has said Ireland has the potential to become a digital data ‘centre of excellence’ for the EU.

“Ireland is uniquely positioned to seek new opportunities. One area we’ve focused on is the incredible potential of the digital economy across all business sectors in Ireland,” said new American Chamber of Commerce Ireland president James O’Connor, who heads up Microsoft’s EMEA operations centre in Dublin.

While it remains “too early” to know how President Trump’s policies may affect inward investment to Ireland, Mr O’Connor said Ireland must work to maintain its competitiveness and attractiveness to investors — particularly in the areas of education, costs and infrastructure.

He added the Chamber would be emphasising to Government the need to address “the globally uncompetitive personal taxation regime in Ireland.”

“The Ireland-US business relationship track record is second-to-none, but Ireland must be extremely vigilant in face of changes on the world stage that could impact our competitiveness when it comes to future investment decisions,” he said.

“The challenge of Brexit, and various changes of leadership, mean that it is imperative we constantly review our policies in relation to competitiveness, skills and talent, and investment in infratstructure to make sure we retain and advance our current strong positioning.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, economy, tech, eu

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryanair to land connectivity deal by summer

Profit warning sees €1.2bn wiped from Aryzta value


Breaking Stories

€50m to be invested into Westport House

Google said to be planning a budget model of the Pixel

England, Scotland and Wales are getting their own flag emoji

Twitter introduces Explore as a new hub for Moments and live video

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 