Clarity on company relocations expected

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Geoff Percival

UK-based companies considering EU relocation in light of last year’s Brexit decision are expected to start making formal decisions on their future movements by the summer.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan yesterday said the agency has, since June 23, seen an intensification of inquiries being made about Ireland from firms considering a new EU home.

He added Ireland is amongst a small number of locations being seriously sized up by companies.

Mr. Shanahan said he expects companies to start making real relocation decisions “by the second quarter of 2017”.

“It is not likely companies will await the outcome of the negotiations between Britain and the EU [before deciding to act]. The political and commercial timeframes are totally incompatible,” he said.

While he said an increase in the level of due diligence being carried out has been evident, Mr Shanahan declined to state a figure for the number of actual site visits which have been undertaken here by prospective re-locators in recent months.

However, he said Ireland’s membership of the EU has become an even more important factor since the Brexit vote last summer.

“[It] gives us all important access to the European market, but it also gives us access to a European labour pool which allows talented people to come and work in Ireland. 

"Given it is access to talent that will dictate which jurisdictions win investment, access to the European labour market is a big positive for Ireland.”

