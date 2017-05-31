Citywest developers cry foul over housing refusal

The developers of Citywest say they are at a loss as to why South Dublin County Council has refused plans for a €50m housing development for Citywest Village.

Consultants for Citywest Ltd, Fenton & Associates, said they have never seen a planning response that has 17 separate grounds for refusal for a proposed development of 114 homes and 28 apartments in south- west Dublin. The 17 grounds of refusal run to six pages.

Citywest Ltd is seeking planning permission for the residential units around existing estates.

It aims to add to the Citywest Business Campus, Magna Business Park, and Citywest Shopping Centre that were developed more than 25 years ago. Plans for the development were lodged in March.

However, in its appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Fenton & Associates said “there is an urgent requirement for additional residential accommodation nationally” and any issues could be be easily resolved by means of additional information.

The consultants add: “There is a national housing crisis at present which requires the provision of much-needed housing.”

Fenton & Associates claims that “the extent and detail of the decision to refuse are most unusual”.

The consultants said the development is the latest phase of housing planned by Citywest Ltd for the area where permission was already been granted for 510 dwellings in the past.

A decision is due on the appeal in September.