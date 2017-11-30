So did the decision by Frances Fitzgerald to stand down amount to the end of the drama or did it represent just the end of Act 3, Scene 4? As citizens of this State we need to know the answer.

Despite economic improvements over the last several years, we are still not secure.

We are not in a good place. There is the immediate danger of a hard Brexit, a volatile US president, a Russian leader telling his military and industry to prepare for war, China in an expansive mood and a Middle East that is tottering on the brink. And we have a Government here which is far from stable.

It would take very little to totally up scuttle our fragile economy. An election right now would lead to our politicians making promises to everyone in sight and in no way contributing to our economic well being.

It would be hard to disagree with anyone looking in from the outside who holds the opinion that the Government and the so-called permanent government were dysfunctional. The cost to the economy of this dysfunctionality is huge.

Take our national health service, the HSE. Reportedly, the Irish taxpayer pays more than most other countries for health

. The inputs are enormous for inadequate outcomes. Failure abound in correcting specific faults, some resulting in deaths.

Reports are placed in cramped shelves never to be seen again. Compensation is the order of the day.

Much has been written about the problems with the health service and it is clear that the problems start at the top and go right through the system damaging the entire service.

In so many ways, we are fortunate that there so many dedicated professionals working hard to keep the service afloat.

The saga of the Garda and a maligned whistleblower again brought to the fore the total and utter dysfunctionality of the Department of Justice.

Before Ms Fitzgerald’s resignation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, was reported to be going to offer Fianna Fáil a plan to carve the department in two in an effort to fend off the confidence motion.

As the Irish Examiner pointed out the Toland Review in July 2014 painted a picture of a “secretive and closed” department, so much so that secrecy was “part of its DNA”. Toland recommended the department be broken up. That was three years ago.