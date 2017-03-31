Home»Business

Christian Brothers appeal Niall Quinn hotel plan

Friday, March 31, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Plans for a 72-bedroom extension to a Co Kildare hotel — rescued from going out of business by former soccer international Niall Quinn — have run foul of a group of elderly Christian Brothers.

The five Christian Brothers, aged between 69 and 88, claimed the plan, by Marchford Ltd for Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas, will disturb their tranquil life in the adjoining St Patrick’s Monastery.

In August 2014, Niall Quinn teamed up with Kilcullen Bakery to purchase Lawlor’s Hotel from examinership for €2.24m. Last October, Mr Quinn resigned from the board of Marchford but remains an inactive shareholder of the company. Plans were lodged for the hotel extension last June and last month Marchford secured planning permission from Kildare County Council for a four-storey extension to Lawlor’s, adding 72 bedrooms, conference facilities, bars and a breakfast room. The hotel currently has 60 bedrooms.

However, the Christian Brothers hired planning experts to lodge an appeal against the Council decision to An Bord Pleanála. The Christian Brothers are just one of seven parties to lodge an appeal against the plan. Marchford Ltd claims to have tried to meet the concerns of the Christian Brothers by omitting a fifth floor and a sky bar.

However, the Christian Brothers remain concerned over the plan though they point out that they are not opposed to the principle of the development of the site.

A decision is due on the appeal in July.

