Home»Business

China will order €925bn in new planes, says Boeing

Thursday, September 07, 2017

Chinese airlines are likely to buy more than 7,000 planes worth almost €925 billion over the next 20 years, as they grow their fleets to meet robust demand for domestic and international travel, Boeing said in a new bullish forecast.

Its latest estimate of 7,240 aircraft purchases for the period to 2036 is 6.3% higher than the US planemaker’s previous prediction of 6,810 planes last year.

“China’s continuous economic growth, significant investment in infrastructure, growing middle-class and evolving airline business models support this long-term outlook,” Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of marketing, said.

“China’s fleet size is expected to grow at a pace well above the world average, and almost 20% of global new airplane demand will be from airlines based in China,” Mr Tinseth said. He said there was more optimism on the long-term economic outlook in China this year.

Boeing and European rival Airbus have been jostling for market share in China with both opening assembly plants in the country

The US firm said it expects three-quarters of the 7,240 plane orders to be for single-aisle aircraft, thanks to strong demand for travel within China and throughout Asia. The widebody fleet would require 1,670 new planes, it added.

Meanwhile, United Airlines has ordered 10 extra Airbus A350 passengers jets while downgrading its overall order from the largest model, the A350-1000, to the smaller A350-900, Airbus said.

Reuters


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS china, aircraft, boeing

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Solving housing and health issues will show what Republic is about

UK falling behind eurozone economic upswing

Lego to cut 1,400 staff as sales boom comes to an end

Dalata shares surge 8% as it eyes UK expansion


Breaking Stories

Major ‘HQ’ development worth €160m for Cork quayside

€300m lending boost for Irish firms

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 