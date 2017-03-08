Home»Business

Cheltenham Festival was ‘painful’ for bookies

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Paul Jarvis

Paddy Power Betfair is seeking to get even with punters at next week’s Cheltenham Festival after the UK betting industry incurred record losses at last year’s edition of the storied horse-racing event.

Chief executive Breon Corcoran said: “Hopefully from a results perspective it’s very different. We lost £20m in Cheltenham last year, and we’re hoping for nothing as painful as that this year.”

Cheltenham week is the biggest of the year for bookmakers, and competition for business is tougher than ever. The industry as a whole lost over £60m a year ago, as a large number of Cheltenham races were won by the favourite, and next week’s outcomes will be crucial in determining betting companies’ first-quarter results.

To gain new customers, the Paddy Power brand will offer customers refunds in the form of free bets if their selection finishes second in most of next week’s races. However, Mr Corcoran said customer recruitment is not the main objective.

“The ambition at the start of the Cheltenham week is to make money. We hope to trade profitably through the week,” he said.

The bookmaker plans to spend about the same as last year on marketing of the event, though he said it expects to do so more efficiently. A year ago, the merger by which the company was created was only five weeks old, he said.

Efforts are being made to avoid a repeat of recent peak-time outages to the Betfair betting exchange, said Mr Corcoran.

“Next week is much more important than any of the last number of weeks,” he added.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS paddy power, betfair, cheltenham

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Robbie Power confident Sizing will stay Gold Cup trip

Paddy Power shares decrease 6% as Cheltenham approaches

Ruby Walsh desperate for clean run as Willie Mullins gears up for Cheltenham

Blow to Irish Cheltenham hopes as Faugheen and Min ruled out

More in this Section

Expert warns of high-yield energy debt

Revenue takes in €11m in tax settlements

Paddy Power shares decrease 6% as Cheltenham approaches

OECD warns of ‘wild card’ risk to global economy


Breaking Stories

People honestly can't believe that Brexit didn't get a single mention in the British Budget

Study shows women hosts have earned over $10bn on Airbnb

This app lets you speak to and take selfies with your dead relatives

Samsung and Apple respond to WikiLeaks' CIA hacking claims

Lifestyle

Girlboss? Rule like a boss, not a girl

Time to face the final curtain for Michael Colgan at the Gate Theatre

Comedian Dave Allen was truly ahead of his time

Manal Issa is keeping her feet firmly on the ground despite new stardom

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 