CEOs upbeat about their companies’ growth prospects, survey finds

Global corporate leaders are worried about international developments such as Brexit and the Trump presidency, but are upbeat for their own businesses, according to a survey released at the Davos summit.

The PwC survey found 38% of global businesses are very confident about their companies’ growth prospects for the year ahead, while 29% believe global economic growth will pick up in 2017.

“There are signs of optimism right across the globe, including in the UK and US, where despite predictions of a Trump slump and a Brexit, CEOs’ confidence in their companies’ growth are up from 2016.

"And that mood is reflected elsewhere, with more CEOs across the world targeting the US and UK for investment than a year ago,” PwC said.

The CEO survey of global business leaders was launched at Davos, the Swiss resort where business leaders and politicians, including Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Finance Minister Michael Noonan, are gathering for the World Economic Forum.

A PwC survey at the end of last year had found that almost one-third of Irish business leaders were apprehensive about future growth prospects, while 44% of Irish workers believe they will change jobs in the next 18 months. Irish business leaders were, however, still positive about growth opportunities.

A separate survey by recruitment consultancy, Fastnet, revealed 44% of employees feel likely to move jobs in the coming 18 months. Career acceleration and professional development ranked above financial rewards and flexibility for both male and female talent.

Fastnet co-founder and managing partner Niamh O’Driscoll said: “Of the employers surveyed, 77% said that employee retention was critical to their business, with over half stating that they would expect an employee to stay with their company for five to six years.

"With 44% of employees expecting to move jobs in the year ahead, employers must understand the importance of attracting, developing and retaining the best talent.”

The Fastnet survey found multinationals firms were ranked as the most attractive workplaces in Ireland.

Meanwhile, financial services firm Fexco said it will host “Cantillon 2017”, a one-day financial technology discussion forum on March 30 in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The event will see industry experts from companies including Indeed, SAP, VoxPro, Dell, EMC, Grant Thornton, and Fexco discuss digital financial technologies, cyber security, and digital building blocks.