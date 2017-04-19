Central Bank legal fee spend up 12% to €7.3m

Legal fees paid out by the Central Bank last year increased by 12% to just over €7.3m.

Newly published figures by the regulator show that the amount paid out to legal firms and barristers increased from €6.5m in 2015 to €7.33m.

However, the Central Bank’s Freedom of Information (FoI) unit declined to reveal the identity of the ‘big hitters’ and what they received in individual fees.

The FoI unit said that the Central Bank is involved in active enforcement cases and inquiries.

The unit said that disclosing the individual amounts paid to these external service providers would prejudice the effectiveness of these cases, as it could reveal the amount of work that has been carried out in a particular case to date.

It added: “It could be possible to deduce from the amounts paid to external legal service providers, the level of work completed by the bank on these cases, or lead to the discovery of positions taken by the bank on certain regulatory actions.

“This could impact the effectiveness of the procedures or methods employed by the bank for the conduct of its investigations.”

The FoI unit said that for this reason, the release of the redacted detail could reasonably be expected to prejudice the effectiveness of the procedures or methods employed by the bank for the conduct of its enforcement process and regulatory actions. It also refused the release of the information on public interest grounds.

It said that, on public interest grounds, the release of the information would impact on the bank’s ability to effectively enforce financial services legislation to the detriment of consumers’ financial services products in Ireland.