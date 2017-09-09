Central Bank governor warns on rapid growth

Central Bank governor Philip Lane issued a warning to the Government about the potential damage to the economy if strong economic growth extends over the next few years.

In the annual pre-budget letter to the finance minister, he told Paschal Donohoe the Government may need to prepare for tax increases to cool an overheating economy.

Talking to reporters, and in public comments he made at a gathering of economists, the governor made clear his message was not directed at next month’s budget.

However, he wants the Government to spell out clearly the measures and tax increases it would implement in 2019 and 2020 to rein in consumption and private investments, if the strong levels of growth were to continue.

The Government has set out plans to boost capital spending in the coming years and many business groups have called for more spending on road, rail and housing investments as the economy picks up pace.

Many economists have warned about repeating the policy mistakes that led to the devastating property and banking crash. In recent months, the Economic and Social Research Institute and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council have warned about potential overheating in the economy. Mr Lane said the economy was not in full employment at this stage. However, his comments show the Central Bank believes the risks have increased significantly.

Plans for a surge in capital spending if the economy were to reach full employment would require measures to cool economic activity.

“Alternatively, stretching out a planned public investment programme over a longer horizon can limit pressures on the absorptive capacity of the economy,” he said in the letter.

Speaking to reporters, he said that some clarity had come in the past year that the economy was growing strongly, though he said that unemployment is still too high.

The new conditions meant that regulators and Government had to consider a “gear shift” on ways to deal with new realities of an economy that had been through a severe slump and was recovering at a rapid pace.

The Government should provide more details about its options in the next two years should the economic growth spurt last, and at a time it is planning to ramp up capital spending, he said.

The options for the Government would then be in place “if over-heating does take place”.

To facilitate public and housing investments, he said that under full employment the Government would face making choices to cool down the rate of consumption and private investment.

He said the Government over the last few years had been doing a lot to ease the housing crisis but solutions wouldn’t be instantaneous and the problems would likely persist for a significant period.

The governor said the aim was to avoid boom-bust cycles of the past.

“Let’s try and stabilise the economy and a more stable economy is going to be much easier in terms of planning and for vital issues such as housing,” he said.

In his written reply, Mr Donohoe said he agreed with Mr Lane’s assessment. “While we are not yet at full employment, if the pace of output growth continues to surprise on the upside more severe imbalances could emerge,” Mr Donohoe said.