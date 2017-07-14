Home»Business

CCCTB corporate tax threat looms large

Friday, July 14, 2017
Eamon Quinn

France and Germany are pressing ahead with a plan to harmonise EU corporate taxes, an initiative the Irish Government has long vowed to reject.

A joint meeting in Paris, between French and German governments, is eyeing the big prize of harmonising their tax systems, as advances on broader eurozone reform look unlikely.

The two countries are due to launch a €1bn fund to finance digital investments, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said.

However, real progress on economic integration could be achieved if the two eurozone heavyweights agree on concrete steps for harmonising the way corporate taxes are assessed.

German business newspaper, Handelsblatt, said finance ministers from both countries would present a roadmap, by mid-September, on how to align the basis for assessing corporate tax.

The plan would be finalised by December and could then be adopted next year, Handelsblatt added, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, met with EU economics chief, Pierre Moscovici, in Brussels earlier this week. Mr Moscovici has been directed by the commission to win support and implement a new version of the common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB), after attempts by the EU to secure CCCTB ran into the sands over a decade ago.

The plan is widely viewed as a threat to Ireland’s low corporate tax regime.

  • Additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Norwegian Air shares dive on transatlantic costs

Drug firm in €3.5bn drop

Consumer body: Brexit euro hike not passed on

UK fiscal watchdog warns over taxes and public spending in Brexit Britain


Breaking Stories

EasyJet applies for operator's certificate in Austria in post-Brexit plan

50 Nama staff on 'gardening leave' for more than three months

ESRI recommends increasing age at which people get state pension

Lifestyle

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?

Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man

Work of late artist William Crozier returning to Skibbereen for exhibition

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 