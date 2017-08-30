Caution, not greed, should be the investor watchword

I’m wired with a ‘glass half-full’ mentality so you will normally find me looking for the positives in both life and business.

During the global financial crisis after 2008, that mindset was enormously challenged and was further tested after losing my job in 2012.

Luck, opportunity and support from those around me saw me gallop on again, helped by the remarkable recovery of fortunes in the Irish economy.

That introduction is made in the knowledge that sentiment and optimism are riding high in Ireland presently. Confidence surveys and economic data are all pointing to positive trends that extend into 2018 and beyond.

Financial asset markets remain in a very strong condition, with bonds, equities and property values all punching through levels not seen in years. In this scenario, you would expect optimism to abound.

However, there are straws in the wind now that make me increasingly cautious. These were encapsulated in a fine note written in recent weeks by the chairman of the giant private equity firm, Oaktree.

Howard Marks leads a major investment organisation and he is highly respected for his judgements on financial matters over a long number of years.

In a client letter published in late July, and publically available, Mr Marks outlines a series of issues that should be considered by anyone with investments.

He summarises his detailed observations by noting that: the uncertainties are unusual in terms of number, scale and insolubility; prospective returns are about the lowest they’ve ever been; asset prices are high across the board; and, pro-risk behaviour is commonplace.

This summary is backed up by a raft of details on various markets. What caught my eye was the fact that a well-followed measure on US equities — the Schiller Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio (CAPE) — stands at 30x versus a historical median of 16x. This multiple was exceeded only in 1929 and 2000.

There are a variety of other issues discussed, including virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, which Mr Marks is very sceptical about, and debt, which he views as expensive relative to risk.

He is also at pains to say that equity markets can continue to rise. The massive flow of money into exchange traded funds (ETFs), solid economic growth around the world, and QE policies, can remain as important drivers of asset prices.

However, Mr Marks is providing a valuable service by providing a bald set of observations which show, in black and white, that valuations are elevated.

That means, for one reason or another, those valuation multiples could contract without necessarily having downgrades in financial forecasts attached. If multiples contract asset prices could fall without any change in company or economic estimates of future growth.

So, what has this to do with Ireland?

I think consumer and investor sentiment is very elevated in Ireland.

That is occurring at a time when sterling has hit record lows against the euro and while Brexit stands as a foreboding threat to economic well-being in the Republic.

A conflation of Irish- specific economic data and global asset market valuations could be lifting prices of financial products to levels that are unusual in a historical context.

In these circumstances, it would be prudent to reflect about taking risk and buying assets that are dependent on positive momentum alone to generate returns.

Having an investment strategy that protects capital values and secures annual cash returns which are very predictable is my best way to respond.

Finding instruments that can deliver is hard but should be prioritised based on Mr Marks’ investment letter.

Warren Buffet advises to buy from the fearful and sell to the greedy.

In 2009, it was fear that dominated sentiment in global financial markets. Right now it feels like greed is in the ascendancy.

Joe Gill is director of corporate broking with Goodbody Stockbrokers, His views are personal.