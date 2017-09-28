Call for airline charge rethink

The operator of Cork and Dublin Airports has hit back at claims by an airline organisation that passengers across Europe are being “denied the full benefits of air travel” due to airport charges.

The Daa said claims by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that increases in European airport charges was costing passengers an extra €34 in return trips did not apply to Cork and Dublin.

The IATA called for greater EU regulation in relation to “major European airport monopolies”, saying a study over the period 2006-2016 found that while the average cost of an air ticket remained virtually the same, the portion of the ticket price taken by the airport doubled.

“Had airport charges remained constant over the 2006-2016 period consumers could have benefited, on average, €17 per one-way trip.

"That price stimulus of nearly 10% of average tickets costs would have improved Europe’s competitiveness, and potentially generated an additional 50m passengers. In turn that would have unlocked €50bn in European GDP and created 238,000 jobs,” the IATA said.

IATA chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said: “Tighter EU regulation is needed to stop airport monopolies from taking money from the pockets of travelers to reward investors.”

A spokesman for the Daa said Cork and Dublin Airports were among the most competitive in Europe, and that they were managed in “the best interests of the State”.

He said: “Airport charges at Cork Airport have not increased since 2004. Airport charges at Dublin continue to be among the lowest in Europe.”

He said the most recent independent benchmarking study from Airports Council International (ACI) Europe found that Dublin Airport had the fourth lowest charges in its peer group of 23 comparable European airports.

“The study showed that the average European airport charge was 55% higher than the charge at Dublin Airport. Charges at Dublin are currently falling and will decrease further between now and 2019,” he said.

A new plan aimed at making it cheaper for passengers to travel by air was brought to the Cabinet by Transport Minister, Shane Ross in recent weeks.

It means the aviation regulator will no longer have to consider the financial position of the Daa in determining airport charges.