Home»Business

Buyer of Scaramucci hedge fund faces more hurdles

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

At least two of HNA Group’s overseas deals have hit a hurdle as the Chinese conglomerate struggles to take money out of China, said sources, amid a widening crackdown by Beijing on debt-fuelled corporate acquisitions.

SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund founded by Anthony Scaramucci, was set to be bought by Chinese conglomerate HNA. Picture: AP

There has been increased scrutiny on HNA worldwide-— US officials are examining its proposed purchase of SkyBridge Capital, the hedge-fund firm founded by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who lost his job this week, while the ECB is considering a review of its stake in Deutsche Bank, sources said.

Those transactions are among more than $40bn (€34bn) of deals that HNA has announced since the beginning of 2016.

The two HNA deals hit by the crackdown on transferring money outside China are its announced acquisition of the London-based International Currency Exchange (ICE) for about £200m (€223m) and a mandatory tender offer to buy a larger stake in a Swedish hotel group, the sources said.

But HNA, which last year completed a $6.5bn purchase of a stake in Hilton Hotels, may need to wait till the end of this year to close the ICE transaction due to the new capital controls, said sources.

In the other deal, HNA has postponed the mandatory tender offer for acquiring all outstanding shares in Sweden’s Rezidor Hotel until September, according to two other sources and an announcement document from its unit HNA Sweden Hospitality Management.

China started gradually tightening capital outflows in the second half of last year, slowing the hectic pace of deal making by domestic companies looking to scoop up overseas assets ranging from movie studios to football clubs. The regulators stepped up pressure in June, ordering a group of lenders to assess exposure to some of the more aggressive dealmakers, including HNA, the property-to-film conglomerate Dalian Wanda and Anbang Insurance Group.

The stringent regulatory scrutiny of overseas deals, after Chinese companies spent a record $221bn on assets overseas in 2016, will not only cool new deal making but also impede the closing of some of the pending transactions.

In the case of HNA, one of its units that specialises in air travel, tourism, and hospitality management, HNA Tourism, said in April 2016 that it had agreed to buy ICE, one of the world’s largest foreign exchange retailers, as part of a European investment spree aimed at expanding its business.

The deal was expected to be completed in April this year, but HNA Tourism has for months been facing roadblocks in obtaining Chinese regulatory approval to move capital offshore.

Reuters, Bloomberg, and Irish Examiner

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

President lacks the power to reboot a weakening dollar

Discovery to buy $11.9bn network

Dublin vies for Brexit agencies

Shoppers spend at tills as grocery prices fall sharply


Breaking Stories

US stocks boosted by bank and tech firms

White House says Trump yet to sign Russia sanctions bill

NI firms considering opening in Ireland after Brexit, analysts say

New car sales down 10%, according to Done Deal report

Lifestyle

GameTech: Tear up an ancient tomb in Sundered

La Vie En Rose: Dave Roche's partner talks about their own love story

Dave Roche: 'Being Gay and Grey is not as I thought it would be. It has its own special wonders'

Long and winding road leads back home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 