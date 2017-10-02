Businesses urged to enter for awards

Cork Business Association (CBA), which is celebrating 60 years, is calling on members and businesses throughout the city to enter its annual Cork Business of the Year Awards.

In partnership with awards sponsor JCD, event partner AIB, and media partners the Irish Examiner, the awards recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals across varied sectors of business.

There are 10 categories, including best new business, best hotel, best Cork family business, best Cork cafe or restaurant, best Cork VFI pub, best Cork retail business, best professional services business, and best tourism art event. There is also the Cork Business of the Year awards for large and medium-sized businesses, both sponsored by the Irish Examiner and JCD.

CBA chief executive Lawrence Owens said: “I think what separates our awards from others is that it doesn’t matter whether you are a large business with a fleet of staff or a one man band multi-tasking to provide a great product or service.

“There are certainly plenty of stars out there on the Cork business scene. The CBA, along with our sponsors and partners, seek to recognise the hard work and good business acumen demonstrated in Cork in 2017.”

Mr Owens said the many benefits of being part of the awards process include recognition, plus marketing and networking opportunities.

To enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2017, a business must be based in the greater Cork city area or be a member of the CBA.

Nominations are now open and entries for all award categories should be completed online at www.corkbusiness.ie/cba-awards no later than November 6.

Shortlisted finalists will be contacted via email on November 20.

The awards ceremony will take place at a black tie dinner in Páirc Uí Chaoimh conference centre on Saturday, January 20. Tickets are priced at €110 or €1,000 for a table of 10 (plus booking fee) and are available to purchase through Eventbrite or direct from the CBA office by calling 021 4278295.

For more information on Cork Business Association and the 2017 Cork Business of the Year Awards, see www.corkbusiness.ie/cba-cork-business-of-the-year-awards-2017