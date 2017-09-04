Bumpy times ahead for Brexit talks

The mindset of the hardline Brexiteers and eurosceptics is key to understanding the road ahead as the increasingly contentious EU-UK negotiations continue, writes Kyran Fitzgerald

As the talks between the British and EU negotiation teams become bogged down, as a degree of acrimony creeps into the discussions, the prospect grows of a deadlock between the parties come October.

Much of this may be mere posturing as the protagonists push forward their various arguments.

The position papers sent from London to Brussels have received a dusty reaction from Michel Barnier and his EU colleagues, but there are hints at compromise, particularly in relation to the planned transition period and ongoing acceptance of rulings of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The Labour Party’s apparent shift of position in favour of a lengthier transition and a softer Brexit raises the prospect that the House of Commons could play a really significant role in support of pragmatists such as the British chancellor, Philip Hammond.

It is also clear however that the hardliners remain firmly committed to an eventual British exit from both the customs union and the single market.

At this juncture, it is worth examining the mindset of the more hardline Brexiteers who have, to a significant degree, been driving events across the water since the former prime minister David Cameron committed his country to a referendum on an exit from the EU.

A key figure in Brexit land is the veteran economist, Patrick Minford.

Mr Minford first came to public attention in 1981 when 364 economists signed a letter to The Times criticising the policies of the then prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

At the time, unemployment was soaring after Ms Thatcher’s chancellor Geoffrey Howe had introduced two tough budgets aimed at reining in the deficit and cracking down on inflation.

Mr Minford rallied to Thatcher’s side in a robust response to the letter and when the economy rebounded some years later, he was perceived — on the Right — to have been proven correct.

A long time eurosceptic, he has welcomed the recent drop in the value of sterling, which broke through the 93p mark against the euro, last week.

He argues that with 80% of Britain’s economy made up of services, the impact of Brexit will not be huge in the short term.

In the case of food and manufacturing, the removal of EU protections should result in a 20% drop in prices and an 8% gain in consumer living standards.

Farmers would continue to be aided — by the British government. By how much and for how long, he does not say.

He believes that the fall in the value of the pound has already boosted the economy, but the unrolling of Brexit will “push competition throughout the economy helping to boost living standards”.

Mr Minford is a long-time backer of supply side reforms and labour market liberalisation.

He is convinced that Brexit will allow the UK to join the global market as a free trading nation, able to buy goods from around the world at cheaper prices than available to those operating behind EU customs barriers.

He appears to accept that the UK was right to join the Common Market back in 1973.

“Our economy was struggling and signing up to a degree of protection of goods seemed the right thing to do,” he has said.

However, since then, he has said: “The EU has become more centralised and controlling, raising prices in agriculture and manufacturing by about 10%.”

As prices of food and other goods fall, resources would switch to the purchase of services.

As he puts it: “We now trade in skills more than we do in things.”

But he adds: “Over time... we will mostly eliminate manufacturing, leaving industries such as design, marketing and high tech. But this shouldn’t scare us.”

It may, however, scare many people in the manufacturing-rich north and midlands, regions which voted in no uncertain terms for an EU exit.

Another important pro-Brexit voice is the commentator and scientist, Matt Ridley who insists that he is “more sure than ever that Brexit was the right thing to do.”

He focuses on a traditional target of English nationalist scorn, Brussels bureaucrats. He argues that EU officials are “interested in making their integrationist bureaucracy thrive rather than in looking after the economy of the continent”. Clearly the Brexiteer ‘thinkers’ remain unapologetic, though the arguments now lay more stress on the longer term benefits of Brexit as the clouds begin to gather over the economy across the water.

The Thatcherites are fastening their safety belts. The ride ahead looks bumpy.