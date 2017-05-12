Building houses to boost ‘real’ growth here, EU forecasts

Building houses will make a significant contribution to “real” investment in the economy this year, even as the true picture of growth here continues to be affected by the activities of the multinationals, the EU has said.

In its new spring forecasts, the EU increased its projections for GDP growth to 4% this year from its February forecast for growth of 3.4%. It projects GDP will grow 3.6% in 2018, up from 3.3% in that earlier forecast. The new 2017 projection is only a little under the 4.2% growth forecast by the Government.

It also warned the Government’s fiscal outlook, based “on the expectation of relatively robust increase in tax revenue and buoyant current primary expenditure amid public wage pressures” is vulnerable to external shocks. But despite concerns for Irish growth prospects from Brexit and US tax and trade policies which it again flagged, the EU said the economy has performed better than it expected because unemployment has fallen at a fast pace. Employment will continue “to be positive as well” through 2018.

However, it warned about the apparently “impressive” headline Irish growth figures which have been distorted by the huge aircraft leasing industry based here and by multinationals in transferring intellectual property rights onto Irish units. Domestic demand growth—which excludes aircraft leasing and more accurately describes real activity in the economy — will rise 3.5%, it projects.

“Residential property is projected to remain an important driver of the real domestic investment activity over the forecast horizon, supported by government policies. The headline investment figures should be interpreted with caution as total investment experienced another surge in 2016, of which investment in equipment and intangible assets (such as intellectual property rights) accounted for approx 80%,” the EU said.