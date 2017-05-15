Home»Business

Building growth at six-month high

Monday, May 15, 2017
Geoff Percival

The construction sector enjoyed another strong month in April, with building activity accelerating for the third consecutive month and showing the sharpest monthly increase since October.

The latest edition of Ulster Bank’s construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — widely seen as the chief health barometer for the sector — shows a 61.3 point reading for April; up from 60.8 in March. Any reading above the neutral 50 point mark represents a sector in growth mode.

April’s growth was driven by housebuilding work, but commercial and civil engineering activity also rose. New business orders and staff hiring levels expanded at sharper rates than previous months and overall rising activity levels led building firms to increase their own purchasing at the fastest pace on record.

“The April results included evidence of broad-based expansion in the sector, as all three sub-sectors posted increases in activity,” said Simon Barry, Ulster Bank’s chief economist for the Republic.

He added: “Civil engineering saw a welcome return to growth last month, interupting a five-month sequence of declines in activity. Commercial activity also expanded at a very rapid rate, albeit the pace of growth slightly eased in April.

Residential construction remains an area of particular strength with housing activity accelerating further to become the strongest activity category in April. “Survey respondents reported strong momentum in the housing sector, along with improving economic conditions more generally, are likely to sustain favourable dynamics in construction activity over the coming 12 months,” Mr Barry said. Indeed, sentiment levels amongst construction firms improved last month. Nearly 60% of respondents predicted a rise in construction activity over the coming year. The further rise in employment levels meant hiring has increased for 44 straight months.

Meanwhile, while the rate of input cost inflation eased in April, it remained substantial and above average with a number of respondents reporting higher prices for aluminium, copper and steel.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ireland’s next property crash will happen in seven years

Leonard Gunning on the business of sports promotion ahead of Ireland's biggest pro boxing event

Progress at risk from too much red tape

Irish firm leads war on disease with x-ray microscope


Breaking Stories

Export growth to UK slows from 12% to 2%

IDA welcomes JP Morgan plan to buy Dublin office block and double Irish workforce

New service to advise companies on dealing with Brexit

House-building on the rise; reports that modular units to be used as permanent homes

Lifestyle

Steve Wickham is still getting a buzz from his music

5 things to do this week

Lauren Child, children's author, gets into character

Appliance of Science: Why do we need to hydrate so much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 