Brussels should treat the Irish economy with respect

My contention is that the EU should build countries up and not then set out to knock them back down again.

We’ve landed in a 2017 that has more uncertainties than most other years, particularly for those born over the last two decades where, with the exception of a few hiccups, life seemed to have been a doddle.

There is a myriad of issues facing us as a small open economy

Some of these issues are of our own making.

There are far bigger issues over which we have no, or little, control.

Prioritising the issues that we must deal with as effectively and efficiently as possible is impossible given wide-ranging social, economic and political issues to hand.

But it’s like eating the proverbial elephant — we must do it bite by bite.

As a nation, we have been extraordinarily successful at attracting foreign direct investment. Such investment, particularly from the US, has helped to make Ireland one of the richest countries in the world.

While none of those companies came to Ireland for anything other than commercial reasons, we still owe them much for the level of success that we have achieved.

In paying taxes, in employing and training hundreds of thousands of skilled people they have enriched this economy and provided even more challenging and rewarding opportunities here and overseas for Irish people.

Indeed, our universities have prospered as they helped to provide the necessary education to satisfy the needs of the incoming companies, as well as undertaking research on their behalf.

There are direct and indirect challenges to our ability to maintain that momentum.

The challenges brought about by the Brexit vote and the election to the presidency of Donald Trump are but two of those.

There is also an EU inspired challenge to our wellbeing that in tandem with the two issues just mentioned will result in a long hard battle.

The EU is not what we thought it to be and it is not what its creators wanted it to be.

Yet, we have decided that it is in our interests to live with it, at least for now.

You see, our membership of the EU, our access to its markets and our attractive tax policies as well as the ease of doing business in Ireland together with a young and well-educated workforce, as well as having English as our language of choice, gave us the edge and allowed us to attract foreign investments.

There was a view that one of the intents of the EU was to bring all of the members up to or close to the same standard of living.

Initially, it did so as we know from the billions paid from the EU coffers to improve our roads, our infrastructure, our farms and our businesses.

It would appear to have been happy with us when we went cap in hand asking for more support, as we did 20 and 30 years ago.

But unfortunately, it appears we have been too successful and some of our neighbours are not too happy with that.

Our dealings with them during the downturn were anything but satisfactory.

That appears to be continuing. The Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base — CCCTB — proposal which has been tabled by the EU on several occasions has raised its ugly head again.

This proposal is that, as far as incurring taxation goes, where the product or service is made is of less relevance than where the product is sold.

That might seem like a simple idea, yet it has huge consequences as far as our tax take is concerned.

Without the level of tax from multinationals, our economy would now be in a far deeper hole than it is.

It could be argued that whilst the CCCTB is a logical proposition it does not take into account the impact on smaller, more peripheral and less populous countries and nor does it seem to adhere to the underlying principles of the EU.

The reality has always been that countries like Ireland and our fellow members on the periphery of Europe will always need some, if minor, support and/or, perhaps, more flexible policies that will help them to prosper equally.

I doubt very much if an objective of the creators of the EU was to build a country up so that it can be knocked down again.

That used to be seen as a uniquely Irish trait.

Mind you, our recent low 27 ranking in a survey on “the best country for expats” means we need to do work in that area too.