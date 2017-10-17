Brexit no deal ‘would hit sterling’

The EU is likely to confirm this week that Brexit talks have not made sufficient progress to move onto discussions about a future trading relationship, though the UK will be hoping it will consider a two-year transition period.

The pound rallied above $1.33 on that prospect last week, before a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel shot down the idea.

Markets are eyeing December as the next important deadline to make progress in the talks, with just over a year to go at that point until Britain leaves the European Union.

While most currency strategists see some kind of agreement or transition as a base case scenario, the chance of not getting a deal is a significant risk.

How much Britain has to pay the EU is the most important factor in determining the success of the talks, said Hans Redeker, global head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.

“Should we get an acceptable divorce, we will get a Brexit deal,” he said, adding that there was a 15% probability of a no deal resulting in the currency falling as low as $1.11.

Mizuho Bank said there was a “reasonably high probability” of a no deal although this will likely reduce closer to the exit date, said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund sales, giving a 35%-40% chance of the UK leaving without a deal. If so, sterling would fall to $1.10, he said.

Britain leaving the EU without a deal is “still a low-probability scenario, perhaps around 20%”, said Group-of-10 currency strategist Jeremy Stretch at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. If no progress is announced at the EU’s December summit, “that probability would soar, perhaps making it a 50-50” and lead to the pound falling “sharply lower”, to below $1.25 and towards 94p against the euro.

Nomura estimated the likelihood of Britain tumbling out of the EU with World Trade Organisation rules at 20%, while Rabobank head of currency strategy Jane Foley sees a 30% probability of a no deal.

Meanwhile, the Brexit worries of some of Britain’s biggest businesses have eased slightly over the past three months and optimism is up from a low struck after June’s unexpected election result, a survey by accountants Deloitte showed.

The poll of chief financial officers who make investment decisions at Britain’s biggest companies showed the proportion who think Brexit will damage business dropped to 60% from 72% in the previous survey.

“Despite Brexit uncertainties, a broadening global recovery has helped lift sentiment among CFOs,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.