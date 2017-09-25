Brexit brings hidden bonus for some Irish exporters

The quantum leap in financial services exports in the first half of the year is an early indicator that Ireland could be positioned for a major Brexit bonus. The 25% growth in financial services exports was a notable feature.

A major part of Ireland’s financial services sector is in asset management. Ireland, Luxembourg, and France have begun circling around the €1.5 trillion pot of assets managed in the UK for European investors.

The UK’s asset management industry is a world leader in so-called segregated accounts or mandates, individual pots of cash managed for big investors such as pension funds and insurers.

Exploiting the growing uncertainty about Brexit and its potential impact on the investment industry is currently a top management focus.

Across the EU many financial services companies have long relied on the passporting regime which enables asset managers to sell services across the single market with ease.

Once the UK leaves the EU, however, it is not clear whether British asset managers will find it as easy to access and service European investors.

Financial services were not the only services businesses to show strong growth. The services sector as a whole expanded by 16.6%, to reach €77bn in the six months to June.

Tech giants Google, Apple, Amazon, Oracle and Facebook were among the computer and business services companies that drove double-digit growth in the half year.

Further rapid growth can be expected as these companies come to grips with Britain’s immigration restrictions, leaving Ireland to become a target destination for foreign IT specialists.

The battle for tech supremacy from major competitors against Dublin, such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Luxembourg are also looking to garner a piece of the IT pie.

However, it’s more logical for UK tech businesses to move closer to home as it seems more sensible for any UK technology company aiming to retain an EU market foothold. Responding to many calls for more detailed and up to date information on trade with the UK, the CSO has now published an analysis of services trade for the first half of the year.

The picture that emerges is one of much stronger trading by services exporters to the UK than from goods exporters. In the first half of the year services exporters recorded sales of €12.1bn, one-third more than all goods export sales.

The recurring question on the impact of the final Brexit settlement on Ireland’s export trade is still hanging out there. However, there is a reason to be optimistic that the services exporters could reap long-term gains.

Customs regulations and tariffs do not impact services trade. Hence, the likely impact of a hard border, which could severely damage our agri-food trade, will not feature in services trade.

London is the world’s largest financial services centre and derives much of this by trading with the US and Asia. It is unlikely to lose that trade to any great extent. For many reasons, the UK’s major services corporations will need to maintain a strong feeder service within the EU to support their global trade.

Ireland’s strong US links are likely to facilitate a “buddy arrangement” with the City of London where most of the international services traders are located.

Also, there is clear evidence that the rapid growth in services exports is more than a Brexit story. In the last 12 months, the IDA has attracted three times more foreign investment into Ireland from tech services companies than from manufacturing corporations.

The global economy continues to recover, with tech companies driving the growth. The World Trade Organisation and the OECD upgraded their economic growth forecast for 2017 and 2018. Activity has held up better than expected across several developed economies most notably the eurozone.

And Ireland‘s services export sales are growing fast and in equal measure, both within the EU and across the globe.

John Whelan is a consultant on Irish trade.