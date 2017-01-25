Ireland now has full knowledge on how the UK intends to exit the EU and that provides a level of insight that helps shape how to respond.

We know that Article 50 will kick start the process probably before April of this year and then the EU and UK have 24 months before the UK access to the single market closes.

At that point, without a new trade agreement, Britain leaves a wide range of marketplaces which have been forged through a lot of hard work and political will over decades of negotiation.

It is remarkable that those in power in Britain are willing to sacrifice the goodwill built with its largest trading partner, the EU, in the process.

Britain will be removed from the Common Agricultural Policy, a system which has provided huge subsidies to its farmers since 1973 and protection from ultra-low priced imports.

Technically, its agrifood exports to the rest of Europe will be subject to tariffs, while its imports will also meet barriers, particularly if new arrangements are sought between the UK and countries such as the US, New Zealand and Australia.

The UK will have to leave the Common Fisheries Policy too. That suggests a line half way across the Irish Sea will re-surface as a new border that limits the ability of EU trawlers to fish in UK waters and vice versa.

Can you just imagine the spectacle of the Royal Navy and Irish Navy having to expend invaluable resources monitoring fishing fleet movements instead of focussing on smuggling and defence?

There are other significant markets too.

After April 2019, Britain will no longer be part of the Single Aviation Market, one of the great achievements of the European project and one that was heavily influenced by free trade advocates in the UK.

Instead of having seamless travel, airlines such as EasyJet, British Airways and Ryanair will find air travel between Britain and the EU 27 will be hindered, unless a new deal is struck. Lufthansa and Air France will likely lobby to protect their home markets.

Each of these marketplaces exist because of political agreement and each of them cannot be replaced unless 27 EU parliaments agree to new deals. That brings us back to Ireland’s role.

Although many parts of the UK media do not want to hear it, a revised agreement for any goods and services between the UK and EU will need the approval of Ireland.

We can, effectively, veto any revised set of arrangements and tilt Britain into the chaos of being excluded from the entire single market for everything from cars to financial services.

Of course, Ireland has no strategic interest in delivering such an outcome but our economy is more exposed than all others to the aftermath of Brexit.

Our leverage only exists ahead of any new arrangements. We better get on with making a lot more noise about this sooner rather than later.

There are certain voices in Britain claiming Brexit will work out fine based on the performance of its economy since the June referendum. That’s a huge miscalculation.

The key reason the UK economy is doing well is because of a massive devaluation against the euro while the country is still inside the single market. The Bank of England has pumped in liquidity and maintained low-interest rates. Its competitive advantage changes once the gates of the single market close shut.

While diplomatic skills are strong in Ireland, and have been deployed to the full since last summer, it seems to me that we now need some clear message from our political leaders.

We need less politeness and much more assertive commentary about the challenges facing the Republic because of a unilateral decision taken by Britain

All of this entails stress and disruption to a system that delivered political and economic solidarity during the last 40 years.

It is shocking that Britain has chosen to go down this path. Now that it has, Ireland needs to ramp up its rhetoric and point out what a veto actually means, whether it is deployed or not.

Joe Gill is director of corporate broking at Goodbody Stockbrokers. His views are personal.