BoyleSports eyes more buys after latest purchase

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Geoff Percival

BoyleSports is actively looking for further acquisition opportunities in Ireland and Britain on the back of expanding its presence in Leinster.

The bookmaker has reached agreement to buy Bambury (Leinster) — a betting shop chain with nine outlets across counties Meath and Kildare. 

No transaction fee has been disclosed but the takeover is subject to Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approval as Bambury has an annual turnover of over €3m.

If successful, the deal will give BoyleSports ownership of nine Bambury shops in Sallins, Clane, Ashbourne and Clonee, with each outlet set to be rebranded and the combined 31 staff being retained. 

It will bring BoyleSports’ number of shops on the island of Ireland to 219. The deal does not cover Bambury’s business in Munster, which is run by separate management.

BoyleSports is believed to be on the look-out for more acquisition chances, both in Ireland and the UK. 

Its UK retail expansion ambitions were dented in October, when rival operators Betfred and Stan James emerged as the beneficiaries from Ladbrokes and Coral having to offload 359 betting shops to allow for their merger. 

BoyleSports queried the sale, saying it had tabled a better offer for the shops.

A spokesperson recently said “we remain interested in developing a retail presence in the UK market should the right opportunity present itself”. 

However, it is only likely to buy at scale, via the purchase of a chain of shops rather than a number of individual sites.

