Bóthar sends 1,000th cow to Rwandan farms

Bóthar yesterday despatched its 1,000th cow to Rwandans widowed by the genocide in their country during the mid 1990s just three months after it sent the largest ever airlift of animals in the world to the small nation in south-central Africa, the agency launched its 2017 airlift programme as 25 in-calf Friesian heifers began a 7,000km journey to their new home.

The 25 cows were brought to Roscrea Mart in Co. Tipperary from farms around the country and, following the finalisation of paperwork, were shipped to Amsterdam and loaded later at Schiphol Airport for their overnight cargo flight.

Many of the donor farmers themselves turned up at Roscrea to see off their animals and were welcomed on behalf of Bóthar by Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

He said he had huge admiration for the charity and its donors. “We live privileged lives here but there are people across the developing world who obviously don’t. I’ve been very struck by the impact Bóthar has on families.”

Bóthar chief executive Dave Moloney said the consignment was made possible by the generosity of donors, farmers, and the general public.