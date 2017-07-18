Home»Business

Bord na Móna to spend €1.2bn

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Geoff Percival

Bord na Móna is to invest €1.2bn on expanding its services over the next 13 years, with the expenditure going towards strengthening its wind and solar energy, biomass and fuels interests.

More than €500,000 of that has already been earmarked for recently-announced solar energy plans. The renewable energy-focused semi-state utility unveiled, in April, a joint-venture plan with the ESB to develop four solar energy farms in Roscommon, Offaly and Kildare — to be operational by 2019 — to power 150,000 homes from 1% of the company’s landbank.

Ongoing funding will also be pumped into Bord na Móna’s rapidly growing wind energy business with construction pending on new projects in counties Mayo and Longford and a planning application being readied for a wind farm in co Offaly.

“The development of new wind-energy projects will continue on a strong expansionary track in the coming years. This will build on the success we have had this year following the commissioning of the Sliabh Bawn project with Coillte and the securing of new planning permissions for Cloncreen and Oweninny windfarms,” said chief executive Mike Quinn.

He said extra investment will be made in the company’s fuels business, in the further development of its domestic and overseas biomass supply chain and in its long-standing waste management subsidiary AES. He also confirmed that Bord na Móna has begun legal proceedings against a €14m impairment charge taken on its acquisition of the White Moss Horticulture business in the UK.

Mr Quinn was speaking on the back of the publication of Bord na Móna’s annual report and accounts for 2016. The company generated a turnover of €406m and post-exceptional operating profits of €24.7m last year.

Those figures were down by €26m and €13m on the previous year but were deemed to be better-than- expected as 2016 was the first year Bord na Móna operated without the public service obligation payment support from the Government in relation to peat supply. As a consequence, the amount the company paid to the State, in terms of a dividend, fell from €10.1m to €4.5m.

“The loss of the public service obligation is one aspect of the change process we are undergoing which will fundamentally alter the business profile of Bord na Móna between now and 2030,” Mr Quinn said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Puma raises revenue target

H&M breaks tradition to stop monthly sales posts

Bank tax push at an end

Growth looks solid even with new GDP perspective


Breaking Stories

Samsung to recover gold from recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

Brexit already making London's economy 'wobble', says think tank

Lifestyle

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

‘Something had to break — and it was me’

Curtain rises on policing the Troubles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 