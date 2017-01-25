Bord Bia: Small food market worth €400m

The small food and drink business sector is worth an estimated €400m, Bord Bia declared yesterday.

It was revealing the results of consumer research which showed that two-thirds of Irish consumers believe it is important to purchase local food.

Bord Bia also revealed that the number of small food and drink businesses with which it works has grown by over 40% (42%) from 400 to 700 in just under four years.

Over 200 small food and drink producers were presented with the research findings at a conference in Enfield, Co Meath.

Minister of State Andrew Doyle told delegates that building solid relationships and having a compelling brand story are key to growing sustainable businesses.

“Bord Bia will continue to support Irish client companies in this regard, providing advice on market opportunities and emerging trends,” he said.

Mr Doyle added the most immediate impact of Britain’s decision to leave the EU has been sterling depreciation and volatility.

While demand for premium quality, safe food products is increasing long term, the advice and information provided at the conference can help companies in practical ways to hold on to business, he said.

Mary Morrissey, Bord Bia’s food and beverage manager, said it is encouraging for small food businesses to hear consumers saying they buy local food products at least once a week and that one-third are purchasing more than they did a year ago.

“The fact that Bord Bia has nearly doubled its number of clients is affirmation of the resilience of the small business sector in tackling challenges and in converting ideas and concepts to commercial business,” she said.