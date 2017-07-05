Home»Business

Boom in fine dining gives restaurant best year yet

Wednesday, July 05, 2017
by Gordon Deegan

One of Ireland’s best-known restaurants, Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, is enjoying its best ever year.

The Dublin restaurant is Ireland’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant and director Stephane Robin said 2017 is turning out to be its best since it opened 36 years ago.

The stellar performance follows three consecutive record breaking years in 2016, 2015 and 2014 as the restaurant benefits from the boom in fine dining and the recovering economy.

Mr Robin was commenting on new accounts for the restaurant firm, Becklock Ltd, showing that accumulated profits at the business increased by €210,458, going from €564,531 to €774,989 in the 12 months to the end of August last. The firm’s cash pile during the year increased more than four-fold from €371,419 to €1.479m.

The famed restaurant is housed in the five-star Merrion Hotel and counts two of Ireland’s best known businessmen, Martin Naughton and Lochlann Quinn as minority shareholders.

Mr Robin, who said that for the restaurant to attain a third Michelin star would be a “dream”, added the restaurant is benefiting from the “huge amount of tourists” in Dublin this summer, especially Americans.

Last year the restaurant closed for three months for renovations and Mr Robin said that the refurbishment is paying off. The refurbishment involved a new kitchen equipped with the latest technology.

Mr Robin said the business deliberately did not increase the number of tables beyond the existing 20.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin, Dining, Restaurant

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samsung plans projects for next smartphone era

TUI in new Air Berlin plan

Uber in further setback in EU

Sainsbury boosted by weather as Argos buy pays off


Breaking Stories

EU approves PSA acquisition of Vauxhall and Opel from General Motors

IDA Ireland report ’strong’ first half of 2017 with 11,000 new jobs on way

Living Wage increases to €11.70 an hour

Retailers call for 3% reduction in VAT

Lifestyle

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 