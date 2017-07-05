Boom in fine dining gives restaurant best year yet

One of Ireland’s best-known restaurants, Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, is enjoying its best ever year.

The Dublin restaurant is Ireland’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant and director Stephane Robin said 2017 is turning out to be its best since it opened 36 years ago.

The stellar performance follows three consecutive record breaking years in 2016, 2015 and 2014 as the restaurant benefits from the boom in fine dining and the recovering economy.

Mr Robin was commenting on new accounts for the restaurant firm, Becklock Ltd, showing that accumulated profits at the business increased by €210,458, going from €564,531 to €774,989 in the 12 months to the end of August last. The firm’s cash pile during the year increased more than four-fold from €371,419 to €1.479m.

The famed restaurant is housed in the five-star Merrion Hotel and counts two of Ireland’s best known businessmen, Martin Naughton and Lochlann Quinn as minority shareholders.

Mr Robin, who said that for the restaurant to attain a third Michelin star would be a “dream”, added the restaurant is benefiting from the “huge amount of tourists” in Dublin this summer, especially Americans.

Last year the restaurant closed for three months for renovations and Mr Robin said that the refurbishment is paying off. The refurbishment involved a new kitchen equipped with the latest technology.

Mr Robin said the business deliberately did not increase the number of tables beyond the existing 20.