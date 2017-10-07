Home»Business

Bombardier facing 300% duty on exports to US

Saturday, October 07, 2017
Michael McHugh

One of Northern Ireland’s largest employers is facing a proposed 300% duty on its exports of planes to the US amid an international trade dispute, the US government said yesterday.

A second preliminary levy of 80% has been loaded on the sales of aerospace manufacturer Bombardier.

The Canadian-owned multinational is already facing a planned 220% tariff on its aircraft as part of a separate investigation, confirmed the US Department of Commerce.

Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people at its Belfast factories and is due to begin delivering a blockbuster order for up to 125 new jets to Atlanta-based Delta Airlines next year.

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said: “The United States is committed to free, fair, and reciprocal trade with Canada, but this is not our idea of a properly functioning trading relationship. We will continue to verify the accuracy of this decision, while doing everything in our power to stand up for American companies and their workers.”

Unions at the plant in Belfast have warned that thousands of jobs could be in jeopardy.

The US government said its intervention was prompted by concern to prevent “injurious dumping” of imports into the country, “establishing an opportunity to compete on a level playing field”.

The commerce department said Bombardier had failed to provide information requested.

The US government’s preliminary decision affects imports of 100-150 aircraft from Canada.

The wings for the new aircraft, which are due to be delivered to the US next year, are made at Bombardier’s plant in the DUP stronghold of East Belfast.

The manufacturer has been a major employer in Northern Ireland for 30 years.

Trade unionists expect a final ruling on the pricing policy to be made in February.


