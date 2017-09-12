Bjorn Borg sportswear aims to become major brand

Bjorn Borg AB, the underwear and sportswear label named after one of Sweden’s best-known tennis players, plans to expand in the UK, Germany and the US as it sets its sights on becoming a global brand.

In recent years, Bjorn Borg has mostly focused on the Nordic and Benelux countries. But to continue growing after 2019 when its current five-year plan ends the company will start doing more in the UK and Germany, after which it expects to target the US, chief executive officer Henrik Bunge said.

“To make Bjorn Borg a global, iconic brand you can find everywhere, the UK and Germany is the next step,” the CEO said at the company’s headquarters in central Stockholm.

“Toward the end of the current business plan, in 2018 and 2019, it’s time to look at most probably the US,” he said.

Since Mr Bunge took over in 2014, a brand associated with brightly coloured underwear has become a sportswear label that offers sweaters, pants, tights, shorts and skirts. That’s coincided with a so-called athleisure fad, whereby people also wear sports clothes outside the gym.

The fame of Bjorn Borg — a five-time Wimbledon tennis champion — should be global enough to help the company compete with sportswear giants such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Lululemon Athletica, Mr Bunge said.

“If you want to become the biggest in the world, you need to be big in the US so of course we need to expand there,” he said.

