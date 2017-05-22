Bill O’Connell elected new Cork Chamber president

Cork ChamCork Chamber has elected Bill O’Connell as its new President. ber has elected Bill O’Connell as its new President.

Mr O'Connell -- who spent 28 years EMC Dell, most recently as vice president of global logistics -- is currently principal of BOC Consulting. He was elected at Cork Chamber's 198th AGM.

He said that optimism abounded in Cork at the moment and that it was vital to keep it going.

"We are near full employment, more people are coming to live, work and visit the region, and new and exciting businesses are opening their doors every month, creating a new buzz and enthusiasm throughout the city and county. In the year ahead, the Chamber’s focus will centre on Cork becoming even more attractive," he said.

He said that in his role over the next two years, he would push infrastructural projects for Cork as a major priority.

"In my role as President of Cork Chamber, I will be pushing for this ambition to become reality by advocating for Cork to take a central role in the future direction of the country, and see that reflected through increased investment in critical projects such as the M20, public transport, additional housing and our workforce. We currently have momentum to change Cork for the better. Together we must work to make sure we seize every opportunity that comes our way”, he said.

Mr O'Connell succeeds Barrie O'Connell as president.

He said his namesake had provided “relentless positivity and energy over the past two years in representing the voice of members and advocating for Cork at every opportunity.”