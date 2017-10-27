Home»Business

Bernard McNamara gets green light for Dublin housing project

Friday, October 27, 2017
by Gordon Deegan

One of the biggest names in construction circles during the boom years Bernard McNamara has been granted approval, through his Roxtip Ltd company, by Fingal County Council to construct 31 houses on lands at Beaverbrook in Donabate, north Co Dublin.

Mr McNamara’s company initially sought planning for 36 homes on the site but in the face of local opposition and concerns by the local authority, reduced the plan to 31 houses.

The Donabate area is the subject of a number of large-scale applications by house builders seeking to meet a shortfall in new homes.

Mr McNamara’s company had to submit rafts of additional information to the local authority before it found that the low-density scheme “will not impact on the residential amenities of existing and proposed residential estates in the area”.

The council’s planner concluded that the development “is of a high quality of design and layout”.

Fingal Council also said it had given consideration to locals’ concerns before giving the plan the green light.

One local who made a submission on the Roxtip plan, Barry Naughton told the council: “The development of Donabate and the rush to build houses leaves me uneasy, if proper action is not made in advance, including improvements to transport, direct bus to town and increased school places.”

As part of the planning conditions attached to the permission, Mr McNamara’s firm must pay the council €325,340 in planning contributions towards public infrastructure.

Third parties have the option of appealing the council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Mr McNamara emerged from bankruptcy in 2014.


