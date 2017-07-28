Take your cue from the SS17 catwalks with soft, earthy shades on eyes, lips and cheeks, says Katie Wright

THE international fashion weeks give us their fair share of out-there beauty looks, and while a face covered in real flower petals looks ever-so pretty on a load of impossibly beautiful teen models, it’s not exactly going work for Thursday night after-work drinks, is it?

Three cheers, then, for the SS17 catwalks, which delivered a host of beautiful make-up ideas in soft, organic tones that you’ll definitely want to try.

“These colours are designed to enhance and mimic really great skin condition,” says MAC make-up artist Terry Barber.

“The modern way to wear them is in textures that have an affinity with the complexion.

“Peach, pink and tan look alive and fresh when applied with transparency,” says make-up artist Mark Carrasquillo. “They are what I call very heightening colours.”

Ready to heighten your look? Here are four ways to wear the sun-kissed make-up trend ...

Golden eyes

“Fresh but sophisticated, with a little touch of gold on the lip and the eye,” is how Lloyd Simmons described the look he created at Alexis Mabille, where MAC Powersurge soft gold eyeliner was applied beneath the models lower lashline, creating a subtle, brightening effect. A very light coat of brown mascara was used, while at Shrimps, the lashes were left bare and a wash of metallic cream and powder shadows was buffed all the way up to the brows, to create an other-wordly glow.

- GOSH To Party in London Eyeshadow Palette, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

- MAC Eye Kohl in Powersurge, Brown Thomas, (www.brownthomas.com)

Tan lips

The Nineties brown lip isn’t going anywhere this season. In fact, at the SS17 shows, we got three new takes on the trend. The most literal homage came at Moschino, where precisely-lined lips were filled in with matte pale tan. At Blumarine, creamy mahogany complemented the peachy eyes, while at Roksanda, a russet lipstick was blurred at the edges.

- Axiology Lip Crayon in Serene (Alyaka.com)

- Dr Hauschka Lipstick in Bromelia (www.dr.hauschka.com);

- Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick, Space NK (www.spacenk.com)

Tea-stained eyes

Brown eyeshadow may not sound ground-breaking, but the eye looks at the Roksanda and Stella Jean fashion shows looked really fresh. That’s because a soft peachy-brown cream shadow was applied in a monochromatic wash from lid to crease, while at the latter, clear lip gloss was added to enhance the shine.

- MAC Cream Colour Base in Root, Brown Thomas (www.brownthomas.com)

- Gosh Forever Matt Eyeshadow Stick in Nougat, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

- Nars The Multiple Puerto Vallarta, Brown Thomas (www.brown thomas.com)

Peachy skin

Embrace the peachy, glow of the girls at Missoni and Blumarine, where Petros Petrohilos’s brief was: “Rosy cheeks, a sun-kissed girl, like she is living on the beach.” That means opting for liquid blushers and shimmery powders and applying liberally — matte is not an option.

- Nars Liquid Blush, Brown Thomas (www.brownthomas.com)

- Hourglass Illume Sheer Trio, Space NK (www.spacenk.com)

Wild ways

Recently, cosmetic labs have been working overtime and there’s a host of new extracts just waiting to work wonders on your skin.

Here are three to consider...

1. Lutein Not only does the blue light from smartphones stop us from drifting off to sleep at night, it also causes fine lines and pigmentation. Lutein, an antioxidant derived from marigolds and which acts as a shield against blue light, is one of the ingredients found in Murad City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50, €53.95.

2. Maqui berry Move over goji, there’s a new wonder-berry in town. Maqui berry oil, which is found in Trilogy Very Gentle Restoring Oil, €29.50, is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, helping to target irritation-causing free radicals.

3. Marshmallow No, sadly, munching on those squashy sweet treats won’t give you perfect skin. We’re talking about powder from the root of the mallow plant, which selectively absorbs sebum, but not water, making it the star ingredient of Murad MattEffect Blotting Perfector, €38.45.