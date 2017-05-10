Australia budget sees €51bn rail and roads spend

Australia’s government finally took up the central bank’s call for economic stimulus in its annual budget, with a A$75bn (€51bn) infrastructure plan as its centrepiece.

Road, rail and runway construction will support growth from Western Sydney to Western Australia, Treasurer Scott Morrison announced in Canberra. His plan promises to create thousands of jobs in an infrastructure-building bonanza as workers transition from recent mining and housing booms.

While the forecast deficit of A$29.4bn for fiscal 2018 is slightly wider than economists predicted, the government sought to calm rating agencies by maintaining a return to surplus by 2021.

But it’s bridging that gap with a heroic assumption: Australians’ meagre wage growth rates are seen accelerating to above 3% from under 2% now.

Infrastructure projects include a new airport in Western Sydney; acquiring greater or outright ownership of the Snowy Mountains hydroelectric scheme and then expanding it; upgrading highways across the nation; and funding for a Melbourne-to-Brisbane inland railway.

“We are taking practical action to arrest the deficit and the growth in our debt, and doing all we can to preserve our AAA credit rating,” the government said. “We choose to focus on growing our economy, in particular by investing in infrastructure, to secure more and better-paying jobs.”

At the heart of Australia’s challenge is jobless growth: Much of the recent economic expansion has been underpinned by resource exports, immigration and house-price gains.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is reticent to use further interest-rate ammunition for fear of fuelling house prices, while successive governments have tried and failed to balance the books.

“It’s been a fair while since most hardworking Australians have had a decent pay rise. I know this has put real pressure on Australians,” Mr Morrison said in his speech to parliament.

“To support growth we choose to invest in building Australia, rail by rail, runway by runway and road by road,” he said.

Bloomberg