Home»Business

Aryzta shares decline on lack of asset sale progress

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Geoff Percival

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta fell by over 4% yesterday after the company tempered speculation it was closing in on a sale of its controversial 49% stake in French high-end food retailer Picard.

Gary Mc Gann, Aryzta Chairman

Shares in the Irish-Swiss baked goods group rose sharply late last week — jumping by nearly 7% on Friday — upon such speculation.

However, in a brief stock exchange announcement, Aryzta yesterday said it was still evaluating “alternatives” for its Picard shareholding, something it has already stated this year.

A new management team, led by chairman Gary McGann, is undertaking a strategy review after an erosion of investor confidence — fuelled by falling earnings and unpopular investment decisions — led to the recent departure of chief executive Owen Killian, chief financial officer Patrick McEniff and head of American operations John Yamin. 

The purchase of 49% of a highly-indebted Picard, with a since waived-on option to buy the remaining 51%, was a chief bugbear of investors and a sale has been expected. 

However, analysts suggested majority shareholder Lion Capital, or any other potential buyer, may look to pay considerably less than the €320m-€340m Aryzta’s share is estimated to be worth.

Aryzta said its financial and operational focus is on cash generation. It has already said any monetisation of the Picard stake will go towards strengthening its balance sheet.

The group will publish third-quarter earnings later this month.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Europa Oil shares jump 12% on Irish asset hike--b6

Etihad appoints Irishman Gammell as interim CEO

SuperValu keeps top slot in €2.4bn Easter sales

Emmanuel Macron needs growth, says Moody’s


Breaking Stories

German software firm SAP announces 150 jobs in Dublin and Galway

Facebook adverts aim to help users spot fake news

Ireland has chance to be world leader for 'virtual reality' and 'augmented reality' tech

Ireland is fastest growing economy in Europe once again

Lifestyle

Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be

Making cents: A will gives you control of life after your death

Lyra is excited about her return to Cork

What HBO's Girls taught us about female friendship

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 