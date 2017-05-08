Apple in battle to sustain its $775bn value

The technology sector has been the main driver of US equity markets in 2017.

The Nasdaq 100 Index has increased in value by almost 16% since the beginning of the year, driven by the performances of Apple, Google-owner Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.

Collectively, the five companies significantly increased in value since President Donald Trump was elected.

Apple has increased 35% since November while Alphabet moved higher by 26%.

Microsoft leapt 20% and Facebook advanced 21%, while Amazon continues to defy gravity, climbing by 22%. The increased market value is worrisome.

Between them, the increase in market value since the US election is $600 billion (€545.5bn). Outside of the tech bubble 17 years ago, this increase in value is unprecedented.

Apple has a market capitalisation of $775bn (€705bn), which has increased by $220bn (€200bn) since November. The company is one of the largest in the world, second only to Saudi Aramco, which may be worth over $1.5 trillion (€1.37tn).

It is very questionable whether Apple can justify being valued at over three-quarters of a trillion dollars given the company’s growth profile is very mature and may be only several years away when profitability peaks. There is no question that Apple has been incredibly successful.

Therein lies the problem. No company has been able to dominate the mobile phone market without ultimately experiencing a significant decline in value.

Companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Motorola dominated the market during much of the 1990s before other companies such as Samsung and Blackberry moved in.

Phone hardware manufacturers are renowned for being slow adopters to changing technologies, fashions and trends.

Each one believes that their product is the best and that competition differentiation will fail to usurp their market share.

Blackberry is one of the best case studies in this regard. Management refused to believe customers would want a touch screen, a decision compounded by further mistakes that almost destroyed the company.

Apple is not at the same point as Blackberry but is likely to be approaching its peak operating performance. With annual revenue exceeding $230bn (€209bn) and net income approaching $50bn (€45bn), it will be difficult to generate meaningful growth.

Apple management is also using the company’s significant cash balances to purchase shares in the company, while its shares trade at record levels.

As part of the company’s recent quarterly results, management increased their capital return programme by $50bn (€45bn), including an increase in the share price repurchase authorisation from $175bn (€159bn) to $210bn (€191bn).

Given Apple’s success, it may be a better move to use the cash to identify acquisitions rather than repurchasing shares at a market capitalisation of $775bn (€705bn) that no other company has been able to sustain over the longer term.

The company does not appear to generate the level of innovation that built the core foundation of its products. In the industry the company finds itself, this lack of innovation is likely to stymie future growth prospects.

The current share price of $149 (€136) is difficult to justify and shareholders should be willing to accept Apple could quite easily move 30% lower. That would only put it back to where the shares traded last November.

David Holohan is chief investment officer at Merrion Capital