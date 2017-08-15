Home»Business

Analyst notes in the balance

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
John Glover

The EU’s upcoming MiFID II rules brokerages and banks firms must soon start charging for research — and that may include the morning musings of analysts and strategists.

The authors risk having to either charge for the notes, restrict their circulation or render them anodyne.

“MiFID II does allow for what are called minor non-monetary benefits, but this only includes a few, very basic types of informational research,” said Hannah Meakin, a financial-services partner in London at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

“Certainly, anything that can be described as a recommendation of an investment strategy, or a substantiated opinion or substantial analysis, I think you’d assume is in the investment-research category,” she said.

The updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II is an overhaul of the way markets are overseen that runs to more than 1,000 pages and is huge in scope.

When it comes into force in January, it will impact trading in everything from stocks and bonds to derivatives and commodities as it seeks to increase investor protection and transparency.

Morning notes will have to account for MiFID II’s requirement that anything “substantive” — that is, well thought-out and potentially useful to readers — should be paid for to avoid being considered an inducement.

“Charging under MiFID is a real, real problem,” Anthony Peters at Sol Capital said. “Isn’t the point of reading research to collect the most diverse range of views on a chosen subject and, hopefully, a few views on some un-chosen subjects too?”

In terms of how much banks might charge, a two-tier pricing model is taking shape, according to Neil Shah of Edison Investment Research. This might offer the full research services of a major bank — including meetings with analysts and conference invitations — for some very high sum, but allow access to the research portal alone for $10,000 (€8,460) to $20,000 a year, Mr Shah said. Would non-subscribers get to see morning notes for free?

“Not if it’s a note with anything worth saying,” said Mr Shah. “Anything substantive and you’ll have to pay. Substantive is anything that gives you an indication of an investment strategy.”

While notes are useful, whether they’d be worth paying for in isolation is a different matter, said David Tawil, co-founder of hedge fund Maglan Capital in New York.

Bloomberg


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sterling recovery hinges on how soft Brexit proves to be

Danone shares up on takeover report for €44bn firm

IFA calls on Varadkar to defend €6.6bn beef trade

Cathay Pacific shift urged


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Ireland looking to new overseas markets after Brexit, says Taoiseach

Irish executive search firm announces Boston expansion to meet demand for talent

Dublin businesses concerned by new traffic restrictions

120 new accountancy apprenticeship positions created

Lifestyle

This new app will be a lifesaver for hayfever sufferers

Making Cents: Smart planning will help with college cash flow

The 10 most important Irish people in the world of video games

Troubles at Soundcloud have led to worries for musicians worldwide

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 12, 2017

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 