Home»Business

Analysis: Ireland 26th in world cyber security league, says UN

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Singapore has a near-perfect approach to cybersecurity, but many other rich countries have holes in their defences and some poorer countries are showing them how it should be done, a UN survey has shown.

Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cyber security, so governments need to make sure they are prepared, the survey by the UN International Telecommunication Union said.

Ireland was ranked 26th of 195 states and territories around the world in terms of meeting its commitment to cyber security. In Europe, it is below the UK and Germany, but above Austria and Italy.

“There is still an evident gap between countries in terms of awareness, understanding, knowledge and finally capacity to deploy the proper strategies, capabilities and programmes,” the survey said.

The US came second in the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cybersecurity Index, but many of the other highly rated countries were small or developing economies.

The rest of the top 10 were Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th. India was 25th, one place ahead of Germany, and China was 34th.

The ranking was based on countries’ legal, technical and organisational institutions, their educational and research capabilities, and their co-operation in information-sharing networks.

“Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organisations, skills, co-operation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective,” the survey said.

“The degree of interconnectivity of networks implies that anything and everything can be exposed, and everything from national critical infrastructure to our basic human rights can be compromised.”

The crucial first step was to adopt a national security strategy, but 50% of countries have none, the survey said. Among the countries that ranked higher than their economic development was 57th-placed North Korea, which was let down by its ‘co-operation- score but still ranked three spots ahead of much-richer Spain. Equatorial Guinea scored zero.

Reuters and Irish Examiner staff

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, technology

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Musgrave to ‘invest heavily’ in online shopping

Business services darken Brexit clouds over UK

GlaxoSmithKline shares fall on threat of competition to its HIV drug

Regions to tap Brexit jobs, says IDA


Breaking Stories

US stocks held back by energy companies' struggles

EU approves PSA acquisition of Vauxhall and Opel from General Motors

IDA Ireland report ’strong’ first half of 2017 with 11,000 new jobs on way

Living Wage increases to €11.70 an hour

Lifestyle

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland weaves a new web in Hollywood

'Guide to shyness' shows it's nothing to be ashamed of

'Like a foreigner in my own home' - Returning to Ireland can be a lonely experience

Older, wiser and bang on trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 