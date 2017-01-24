Home»Business

An Taisce appeal halts extension of Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Gordon Deegan

An Taisce has put the brakes on the owners of the four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin city centre from proceeding with a major extension plan which includes 103 additional bedrooms.

An Taisce appealed to An Bord Pleanála a decision by Dublin City Council to give the go-ahead for the large extension to the hotel, which is located at Golden Lane off South Great George’s Street.

The hotel — which is owned by the Galway-based Rhatigan property group — has been posting strong profits in recent years and is now looking to capitalise on its booming business.

Operating profits at the hotel increased by 62% to €1.345m in 2015.

READ NEXT Dollar falls as investors eye Donald Trump's protectionist plan

The extension plan involved an eight-storey over two-storey basement extension that would bring the total number of rooms at the hotel to 255.

However, in response to concerns expressed by the City Council, the height and scale of the hotel extension were reduced to six storeys.

The council approved the plan after concluding that the application, while of significant scale, will not be detrimental to the integrity of the local streetscape and would not unduly intrude on the roof-scape of the area. 

In its appeal, An Taisce told An Bord Pleanála that if the plan doesn’t undergo significant revision, the board should not hesitate in refusing planning permission.

An Taisce’s Kevin Duff told the appeals board that even allowing for the revised plans, the scale and density of the development remains grossly excessive. 

A decision is due later this year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, An Taisce, Radisson Blu

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017: 'Large' Category

Highest fuel prices for almost 18 months - and it could get worse

Challenge for Irish business negotiating new trading arrangements during Brexit negotiations

Cork Business Association celebrating its 60th in style


Breaking Stories

The best part of Resident Evil 7 is playing in virtual reality

Donald Trump threatens business leaders considering relocation with border tax

Tekken 7 will arrive in the UK on June 2

Babee on Board helps pregnant women get a seat on public transport

Lifestyle

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

The Big Book of Happiness is here

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 