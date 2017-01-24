An Taisce appeal halts extension of Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin

An Taisce has put the brakes on the owners of the four-star Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin city centre from proceeding with a major extension plan which includes 103 additional bedrooms.

An Taisce appealed to An Bord Pleanála a decision by Dublin City Council to give the go-ahead for the large extension to the hotel, which is located at Golden Lane off South Great George’s Street.

The hotel — which is owned by the Galway-based Rhatigan property group — has been posting strong profits in recent years and is now looking to capitalise on its booming business.

Operating profits at the hotel increased by 62% to €1.345m in 2015.

The extension plan involved an eight-storey over two-storey basement extension that would bring the total number of rooms at the hotel to 255.

However, in response to concerns expressed by the City Council, the height and scale of the hotel extension were reduced to six storeys.

The council approved the plan after concluding that the application, while of significant scale, will not be detrimental to the integrity of the local streetscape and would not unduly intrude on the roof-scape of the area.

In its appeal, An Taisce told An Bord Pleanála that if the plan doesn’t undergo significant revision, the board should not hesitate in refusing planning permission.

An Taisce’s Kevin Duff told the appeals board that even allowing for the revised plans, the scale and density of the development remains grossly excessive.

A decision is due later this year.