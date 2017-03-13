An initial Brexit arrangement must be agreed

“Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is an absurd one,” wrote Voltaire.

Economist Dermot O’Leary noted recently that the word “uncertain” was used 14 times in the official account of the recent ECB Governing Council meeting, in December. It was used 15 times in the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Apart from being unpleasant, what does all this uncertainty mean? What does Brexit mean for Ireland and for Europe?

We are uniquely exposed — exposed to the potential return of a border to this island, to a threat to the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland, and with threats to our commerce and trade.

We have planned, and are preparing extensively to manage these concerns, unique in the EU. But until the Article 50 negotiations begin, it is too soon to tell.

Walking in the Forbidden City, in China, in 1972, US president, Richard Nixon, asked his counterpart, who had been a student of French history, what the biggest impact had been of the French Revolution on western civilisation.

To which Premier Zhou Enlai answered: “It’s too soon to tell.” The exchange highlights the very long tail of historical events and the risk of interpreting their impact subsequently, particularly when they are recent.

I checked this story again, only to find that it’s probably not true. The conversation happened, but apparently something was lost in translation, and Zhou thought Nixon was speaking about the recent demonstrations in Paris.

Then again, perhaps the new world order will be based on some form of “distributed authority”.

Maybe the EU itself is an example of such a power structure in action on the world stage; no single point of authority, but an ebb and flow between different members states and institutions.

In answering the question of what the UK’s decision to leave the EU means for us, our answer must not be to retreat from the principles of the European community, but to renew them.

The Brexit decision is disruptive to the EU. For Ireland, in particular, it now challenges what were once closely held certainties. This wasn’t our choice, but we can’t escape the decision.

And we shouldn’t try; not in Ireland, nor in the UK, nor in Europe. We have to meet the challenges head-on and navigate them in the best interests of our people.

For Ireland, we seek to position ourselves as a pillar of sense in the Article 50 process — seeking a positive outcome for both sides, while naturally protecting our own interests.

And while we might not be able to achieve certainty now, we must place a very high value on order. We must ensure an orderly process to the Article 50 negotiations.

Most urgent is the task of agreeing to an initial transitional arrangement, so that we maintai n the security and integrity of our international financial services.

The financial infrastructure on the continent may change, but we must not risk weakening it.

A transitional arrangement will secure us the time, the understanding, and the order needed to conclude the Article 50 process, and any subsequent negotiations, in a calm and rational manner.

A transitional arrangement avoids the brinkmanship of a cliff edge that could play out at any point of disagreement in the negotiations, or as the end of the process comes into view in 2019.

Sense, prudence, pragmatism must guide us — not populism, nor posturing, which ultimately might damage what we seek to protect.