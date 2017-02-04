Amy Huberman lifts Monaghan shoe firm profits

Actress and author Amy Huberman helped a Co Monaghan shoe firm to boost profits to €969,342.

Figures filed by the family-owned Buddha Brand Industry firm show the ‘Amy effect’ helped the firm to increase accumulated profits to €2.7m last year.

Sales of ‘Amy’s shoes’ helped the firm’s revenues increase from €9.3m to €9.6m.

The new accounts show that the association with Ms Huberman and Irish rugby international Tommy Bowe continue to boost the firm’s fortunes. A spokesman for the firm said the company’s sales agents were seeing a huge uplift in sales for the brands, and sales last year for its ‘Kate Appleby’ range had increased very strongly.

“We have added more than 100 stores to our distribution which brings the total to well over 550 retail [outlets] stocking our brands,” he said.

The firm’s cashpile last year increased from €1.19m to €1.65m.

Staff costs increased from €386,428 to €445,434, while directors’ pay increased from €338,310 to €392,414.

The spokesman said that the company is planning to add further brands but didn’t want to comment further.

A related firm Shoe City Ltd saw its accumulated profits increase from €2.3m to €3.2m last year. Shoe City posted revenues of €8.8m — a record for the business.

The firm is based in Castleblayney. Its brands include Zanni & Co, Shapes For Women, Featherlites, ZanniFlexx, Escape Footwear and Escape Menswear.