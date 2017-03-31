Home»Business

Amryt Pharma posts €1.35m revenue

Friday, March 31, 2017
Geoff Percival

Positive contributions from acquisitions helped Dublin-listed orphan drug firm Amryt Pharma generate revenues of just over €1.35m in 2016, its first year as a commercial entity.

The company — which grew out of a reverse takeover of Dublin-based investment firm Fastnet Equity — yesterday reported an operating loss of €7.7m for the year.

Amryt is currently in clinical trial stage with its headline prospective drug, which is aimed at treating rare skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa; and pre-clinical stage with another compound that could treat rare growth disorder acromegaly.

Last year’s revenues were driven by an eight and a half month contribution from the Imlan brand, inherited via Amryt’s takeover of German pharmaceutical firm Birken; and a one month contribution from Lojuxta.

Amryt gained the European, Middle-Eastern and African distribution licence for this drug — which treats a rare life-threatening disorder that causes abnormally high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol in children — in a “transformational” deal at the end of last year.

The company said it has seen sales of Lojuxta remain strong into this year and is upbeat about future prospects.

“We have started the new financial year in excellent shape... We view prospects for the company’s ongoing development very positively,” said chief executive Joe Wiley.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Exporters to UK have 18 months to prepare for life with trade tariffs post-Brexit

Businesses unite to push case for Cork-Limerick motorway

JP Morgan Chase bank eyes Dublin base post Brexit

Christian Brothers appeal Niall Quinn hotel plan


Breaking Stories

Business group calls for immediate intervention to end bus strike

Businesses tell of economic necessity behind building M20 from Cork to Limerick

Almost half a million self-employed people can now get free eye tests

Consumer sentiment up slightly over the last month

Lifestyle

Former American chef Trevis Gleason on dealing with life’s interruptions

A make-up artist’s advice on how to get popstar-glam every day

Irish Guide Dogs tune into a dog's mind with new technology

Reboot your health and drop weight with this simple five-day fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 