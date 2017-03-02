Amazon threat to Irish stores is ‘real’

Shopping online on Amazon.com is “a real threat” to Irish stores because it attracts a lot of business, a survey of Irish retailers by PwC has found.

The survey of 1,000 Irish online shoppers was part of a much larger survey that polled 24,000 people across the world.

This report which makes it possible to compare Irish shopping habits with shoppers in other countries says there is a huge opportunity for Irish retailers to tap the increase in online sales.

According to the survey, a quarter of Irish shoppers shop online at least once a week, compared with 46% of shoppers in the UK.

Irish online shoppers say they buy shoes and clothes online, but over a quarter have never visited a grocery website.

The survey found that a quarter of Irish users of Amazon shop less often at stores. “Amazon is a real threat,” according to the survey, with 71% of Irish consumers shopping at Amazon, higher than the 56% of shoppers globally.

“In addition, a third say they they start their product search with Amazon, demonstrating the struggle for market shares is real,” it found.

The survey, however, found instore shopping remains important for many Irish shoppers.

It found there was “an opportunity” for online health providers as many Irish consumers say they would trust healthcare advice they get online.

“A quarter of Irish respondents said they shop online at least weekly, compared to 46% in the UK and 73% in China, highlighting the considerable potential for online growth in Ireland,” according to the survey.