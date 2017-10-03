Almost 300 new jobs in IT and food sectors

Almost 300 jobs have been announced in Dublin and Cork after two multinationals opened research and development facilities.

Cloud data storage management firm Veritas Technologies said that it has started recruitment for innovation and development roles, from graduates to senior executives as it officially opened its European research and development facility in Dublin.

The Californian company said it will create 250 jobs by 2019, with 190 being filled in the next year.

It said that it wanted to open links with universities across the country to create an internship graduate programme.

Chief executive of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said Veritas joins “a prominent list of leading companies creating a foundation in the city”.

Veritas said it worked with more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies to store and manage their data.

In Cork, long-time employer PepsiCo has opened a research and development nutrition centre in Little Island, saying 40 jobs would be created.

The food and drinks company, whose products include Pepsi, Gatorade and Frito-Lay crisps, said that 26 roles would be created in its nutrition, fruit and vegetable centre, alongside 14 in the dairy and snacks teams.

PepsiCo, which first opened in Cork in 1974, said operations at Cork have steadily expanded over the last five years. It now employs 770 people in the county.

Senior vice president of the company, Jan Weststrate said the “availability of educated talent and access to an innovation ecosystem” were key in the decision to expand in Cork.

Also in Cork, Clonakilty Food Company’s new 5,000 sq m factory was officially opened in a multi-million euro investment.

The new production facility houses administration offices, new product development facilities and distribution.