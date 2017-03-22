Home»Business

Allsop accumulates profit of over €1m on auctions

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the firm that revolutionised the property auction market with their monster quarterly auctions jumped to €1.08m.

Allsop Space staged its first large auction in Dublin at the Shelbourne Hotel in 2011.

New accounts show that Allsop Space Ltd’s accumulated profits increased from €692,071 to €1.085m in the nine months to the end of December 2015.

Allsop Space Ltd is a joint venture.

Underlining the firm’s expansion, staff numbers at Allsop Space increased from 24 to 30 in 2015.

Meanwhile, staff costs for the nine months ran out at €1.6m, compared with staff costs of €1.76m in the previous period of 12 months.

The firm’s cash pile at the end of December 2015 totalled €3.47m. That is up from €2.6m at the end of March 2015.

The firm’s online auctions have been a great success.

They recorded sales of €23m in 2015 across four auctions and the sale of 193 properties.

The growing demand for the firm’s auctions resulted in the company moving the sales venues to the RDS.

Allsop next online auction is on April 5 when more than 230 properties will be going under the hammer on the day.

The properties have a reserve value of over €38m.

Allsop said that it last online auction, held in February, delivered high returns with a success rate of more than 90%. Sale results achieved prices which were on average 53% above their reserve prices.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS allsop

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Petrol and diesel rise to highest for 18 months

Uber woes worsen as president of six months quits

Irish GDP figures neatly tally with ‘fake news’ trend

Michael Noonan: ‘Ready’ for EU talks to begin


Breaking Stories

200 new tech jobs announced for Dublin

Latest: We have to 'adapt or die', says RTÉ boss amid reports of job losses

Lifestyle

Well known Irish faces write letters to their mums for Mother's Day

Thandie Newton gets in Line for top cop drama

Omid Djalili brings his unique comedy style to Ireland

Five Irish people share their favourite poems of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 30
    • 44
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 