Airline service under scrutiny

Up to Michael O’Leary’s rebirth as a proponent of customer service a few years ago there were many reports on how his company Ryanair dealt with customers who had occasion to complain.

However, as far as I can recall, there were never any complaints about people being physically turfed off planes because Ryanair had overbooked, or needed seats for staff.

Unfortunately, earlier this week, United Airlines in the US, was guilty of doing exactly that on a flight from Chicago to Louisville in Kentucky.

The way it was dealt with would suggest that those who manage the airline might be better suited to finding another line of work.

Most folk who travel by air, particularly within the US, will be familiar with calls for volunteers by airline staff to passengers to give up their seats because of over booking.

Whilst overbooking should not really happen, airlines are used to no-shows or seeing people changing their plans.

Before boarding airline staff approach customers and ask them to volunteer.

Typically, they come with an offer or an inducement to facilitate you to vacate the plane.

Sometimes it’s a fully expensed overnight stay or a cash payment, and, of course, a seat on the next available flight, sometimes even an upgrade in flight class.

In this case, it would appear that United Airlines advised certain customers on the plane that they were being bumped and would be given a sum of money to agree.

There were no takers.

Apparently, when no volunteers are forthcoming, US airlines are allowed to select people.

We can only wonder how we would react if someone came, asked us to vacate a seat and told us we had to get off the plane because the airline had not got its maths right.

Surely, at the point where the identified passenger and his wife made it clear that they were not interested in leaving the flight because of work commitments, airline staff should have looked elsewhere.

Or perhaps they should have announced an attractive offer to persuade passengers forgo the flight.

If the offer was attractive enough folk would have taken advantage of it.

An airline that screws up its own bookings or its flight rosters and then uses what appears to be a thuggish behaviour to get passengers off the plane should not be in the customer service business.

Allowing airlines to behave as United has done simply allows them to continue to overbook flights and turf passengers off.