Home»Business

Airbag maker Takata file for bankruptcy protection

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
by Naomi Tajitsu and David Shepardson

Japan’s Takata, at the centre of the auto industry’s biggest-ever product recall, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Japan, and said it had agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6bn (€1.42bn) by the Chinese-owned US-based Key Safety Systems (KSS).

In the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer, Takata faces tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits.

Its airbag inflators have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world because they can rupture and send metal fragments flying.

TK Holdings, its US operations, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Sunday with liabilities of up to $50bn, while the Japanese parent filed for protection with the Tokyo District Court yesterday.

Scott Caudill, chief operating officer of TK Holdings, said in a court affidavit that the company “faces insurmountable claims” relating to the recalls and owes billions of dollars to automakers.

He disclosed that Takata has recalled, or expects to recall, by 2019 about 125 million vehicles worldwide, including more than 60 million in the United States. Takata’s total liabilities stand at $15bn, Tokyo Shoko Research estimated.

Final liabilities depend on the outcome of discussions with carmaker customers who have borne the bulk of the replacement costs.

The filings open the door to the financial rescue by KSS, a Michigan-based parts supplier owned by China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic.

In a deal that took 16 months to hammer out, KSS agreed to take over Takata’s viable operations, while the remaining operations will be reorganised to continue churning out millions of replacement airbag inflators, the two firms said.

The US company would keep “substantially all” of Takata’s 60,000 employees in 23 countries and maintain its factories in Japan.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS US, Japan, Takata, Airbags

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit caveat with positive forecast

Better ‘password hygiene’ urged for safest way to protect yourself online

Redefining the concept of ‘home’ could help tackle the housing crisis

Employee health and well-being increasingly relevant


Breaking Stories

Irish airline to stop selling tickets because they do not have licence

Borrowing wanes as rising inflation tightens squeeze on UK consumers

Wetherspoon's to create 200 jobs in €15m 'super pub' in Dublin

Economic forecast sees GDP and jobs growth for next three years

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 